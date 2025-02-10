Giants Could Surprisingly Acquire Jets' 4-Time NFL MVP To Replace Daniel Jones
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be wearing green in 2025.
Multiple reports surfaced on Sunday that Rodgers met with the Jets last week and learned that New York plans to move on from him.
If Rodgers decides to keep playing, what are some potential landing spots for the four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion?
One would think that Rodgers doesn’t want to join a non-contender, but with his options limited, the former Green Bay Packers QB may very well end up in a rebuilding situation.
On Monday, SB Nation’s Matt Warren did some brainstorming about Rodgers.
“Several teams could be in the market for a bridge quarterback in 2025, especially because the 2025 NFL Draft class isn’t particularly strong at the position,” Warren said.
“The free agent field could be crowded for the first time in a while with Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Jameis Winston already set to be on the market along with multiple former starters.”
“Rodgers won’t want to come back to be a backup, so that will whittle down the choices.”
“The Cleveland Browns are looking for a short-term quarterback as they reset in the wake of the Deshaun Watson failure. The Tennessee Titans are presumably moving on from the Will Levis experiment and head coach Brian Callahan needs an answer at QB to keep his job. The Las Vegas Raiders are an interesting option as they reorganize again under minority owner Tom Brady. Could Rodgers move across the stadium to join the New York Giants and fill the void left by the departed Daniel Jones?”
Rodgers on the Giants would be a surprising outcome. Beyond the irony of Rodgers playing for another New York team that isn’t the Jets, there would be the unexpected narrative of Rodgers lining up under center for one of the worst teams in the National Football League at present.
The Giants just watched Saquon Barkley win a Super Bowl and surpass Terrell Davis’s single-season rushing yards record less than a year after New York infamously moved on from Barkley.
The Giants don’t have a discernible direction right now. Might Rodgers get excited about the prospect of throwing to Malik Nabers? Giants GM Joe Schoen wouldn’t have any other legitimate selling points if he were to call Rodgers in the coming weeks.
