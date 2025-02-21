Jets Country

Jets Might Be Calling Titans About Trade For No. 1 Pick: 'There Are Rumors'

Is New York willing to pay a pretty penny for the chance to draft Cam Ward?

Colin Keane

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
In this story:

Are the New York Jets considering trading up for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

Secondly, would the Tennessee Titans, owners of the pick, be even interested in such a scenario?

A new post from Take Flight Media’s Harrison Glaser has some wondering whether the Jets and Titans are in the infant stages of orchestrating a blockbuster trade.

“There are rumors that the #Jets have reached out to the Titans & are interested in trading up to 1st overall to get Cam Ward,” Glaser posted.

“It would cost a lot, but if you believe he's the next CJ Stroud or Jayden Daniels, you do it.”

The Jets don’t currently have a clear answer at QB1, and drafting a guy like Ward might be an appropriate move for the start of a brand new era under head coach Aaron Glenn.

Ward went 10-3 this past season at Miami, throwing for an impressive 39 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on 4,313 passing yards. Ward accrued a completion percentage of 67.2 and an incredible 172.2 passer rating.

Ward finished fourth in Heisman voting and is the widely presumed No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

The Jets are currently positioned at No. 7 overall in the draft. They’d have to fork over significant roster talent, future draft capital, or both to get the No. 1 pick from the Titans. It’s been assumed until recently that the Jets would stand pat at No. 7 and look to draft a second-tier QB like Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart in a later round.

Whether or not Jets GM Darren Mougey decides to go all-in on a trade for Ward will come down to how good Ward is in the eyes of New York’s scouting department, presided over by Glenn.

More NFL: Jets Might Sign Former No. 11 Overall Pick For QB1 Role: 'The Risk Is Obvious'

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "New York Jets On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News