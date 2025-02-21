Jets Might Be Calling Titans About Trade For No. 1 Pick: 'There Are Rumors'
Are the New York Jets considering trading up for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft?
Secondly, would the Tennessee Titans, owners of the pick, be even interested in such a scenario?
A new post from Take Flight Media’s Harrison Glaser has some wondering whether the Jets and Titans are in the infant stages of orchestrating a blockbuster trade.
“There are rumors that the #Jets have reached out to the Titans & are interested in trading up to 1st overall to get Cam Ward,” Glaser posted.
“It would cost a lot, but if you believe he's the next CJ Stroud or Jayden Daniels, you do it.”
The Jets don’t currently have a clear answer at QB1, and drafting a guy like Ward might be an appropriate move for the start of a brand new era under head coach Aaron Glenn.
Ward went 10-3 this past season at Miami, throwing for an impressive 39 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on 4,313 passing yards. Ward accrued a completion percentage of 67.2 and an incredible 172.2 passer rating.
Ward finished fourth in Heisman voting and is the widely presumed No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
The Jets are currently positioned at No. 7 overall in the draft. They’d have to fork over significant roster talent, future draft capital, or both to get the No. 1 pick from the Titans. It’s been assumed until recently that the Jets would stand pat at No. 7 and look to draft a second-tier QB like Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart in a later round.
Whether or not Jets GM Darren Mougey decides to go all-in on a trade for Ward will come down to how good Ward is in the eyes of New York’s scouting department, presided over by Glenn.
More NFL: Jets Might Sign Former No. 11 Overall Pick For QB1 Role: 'The Risk Is Obvious'