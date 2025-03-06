Hall Of Famer Makes Surprising Comments About Jets, Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets have had a roller coaster of an offseason so far.
New York brought in Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to be the team's general manager fairly quickly after the regular season came to an end. New York interviewed seemingly more candidates than anyone else and landed on these two guys.
The Jets obviously haven't taken a break and already have made a lot of tough decisions, like moving on from Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
It's been a long offseason already, but there are at least some reasons for hope. The Jets have plenty of cap space needed to address the quarterback position as well as other spots on the roster. New York also has great building blocks in place in Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Breece Hall. The Jets also have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and should be able to add some high-end talent.
The 2024 season didn't go as planned, but things at least could be trending in the right direction, depending on how Mougey and Glenn handle free agency.
While this is the case, the Jets were hit with a ricochet shot when Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer Jared Allen recently held a press conference about his Hall of Fame induction.
"We’re close," Allen said of the Vikings' Super Bowl chances. "And again, I’ll state the obvious. We’ve been close for a long time. The next hurdle in the Vikings organization is, ‘How do we get there?’ And that’s just the truth...
"But the reality is, too, only one team gets there every year. Right? I’d rather be close than, freaking, who sucks? The Jets? Oh gosh. Being the Jets would be miserable right now. I just can’t believe anybody took that job. Woah, rough one. See, you can just say this stuff when you're retired. You can say whatever you want, it's awesome."