Jets Breakout Star May Be On Way Out Of New York
The New York Jets could look pretty different in 2025.
The team won’t have Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams and it seems like Allen Lazard will be gone too. Free agency hasn’t even started yet and the Jets already have lost some serious talent. More could be on the way out of town over the next week or so when free agency begins.
One guy who is heading to the open market is 25-year-old linebacker Jamien Sherwood. He had a fantastic 2024 season and finished the year with 158 total tackles and led the league with 98 solo tackles.
It has been reported that the two sides have a mutual interest in a new deal in free agency. The Jets obviously won’t be the only team that likes him if he does reach the open market. He may end up getting priced out of New York, though, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"The Jamien Sherwood hype train is rolling," Rosenblatt said. "Have heard a lot of teams want him — Jets among them, though I wonder how much they’ll be willing to pay if his price keeps going up, especially with Quincy Williams in the last year of his deal (and having outplayed his contract signed in 2023)."
Sherwood seems like a guy they at least are interested in retaining. In comparison, the Eagles just locked up Zack Baun on a three-year deal worth $51 million. Sherwood wasn't a first-team All-Pro like Baun, but he is younger. If the Jets want him back, they're going to need to pay him well.
