Harrison Phillips Reacts To 'Surprise' Jets Trade
The New York Jets have been looking for ways to add to the defensive tackle room and did so in a big way this past week by acquiring seven-year National Football League veteran Harrison Phillips.
He spent the last three seasons with the Vikings and clearly made an impact. After the deal, head coach Kevin O'Connell talked about how difficult of a move it is.
"Did want to start out just talking about Harrison Phillips for a quick second," O'Connell said. "Obviously, a tough move to make considering just how impactful he's been to the Minnesota Vikings and our organization, on and off the field. First free agent we signed when Kwesi and I got here, and he was the first one we signed for a reason. The type of man he is, the type of teammate, the type of leader.
The Jets landed a potential instant-impact starter
"Moves like that are not made without a lot of thought. I got a chance to spend a lot of good time with Harrison, and I also had a chance to talk to (Aaron Glenn) and (Darren Mougey) in New York about the type of player they were getting."
Phillips spoke to the New York media on Monday and opened up about the move.
"I think it was a little bit of a surprise," Phillips said. "Just because of being the captain up in Minnesota and things I was able to do off the field there and being I think I was the head coach and GM's first signing in free agency four years ago. But, understand it is a business and understand the opportunity I have here to come in. All of you know the arrow is pointing up here and so I'm just really hopeful that I can come in and make sure that arrow continues to point up and do whatever I can to play that part as well."
Phillips is a high-level player. He started all 17 games each season over the last three years for the Vikings and was named as captain for the team. New York is getting a guy who can make an instant impact, and didn't have to pay much for him.
More NFL: Jets Give Timeline On Sauce Gardner, Tyrod Taylor Return