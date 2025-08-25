Jets Give Timeline On Sauce Gardner, Tyrod Taylor Return
The New York Jets are 13 days away from kicking off the 2025 National Football League season at MetLife Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It should be a fun season-opener full of plenty of drama and revenge. Aaron Rodgers will get his shot at his old team while starting at quarterback for the Steelers. Justin Fields will also get a chance at his old team while starting for the Jets. This will be the biggest storyline out there as the game gets even closer. There were months of rumors and speculation about Rodgers specifically and after it all, he won't have to wait long to face off against his old team.
What should make things better for the Jets is that they got positive injury updates on Monday. Head coach Aaron Glenn shared that cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Allen Lazard, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and running back Isaiah Davis are all on track to return to the field ahead of Week 1, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini on social media.
The Jets are going to get back some big pieces for the Steelers game
"Jets injury update: CB Sauce Gardner (calf), QB Tyrod Taylor (knee), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), and RB Isaiah Davis (ankle) on track to be available for Week 1, per Aaron Glenn," Cimini shared.
Of these announcements, the ones that should have the biggest impacts right away are Gardner and Lazard. Gardner obviously is the Jets' No. 1 corner and the defense looks completely different without him on the field in general. Lazard currently is projected as the Jets' No. 3 receiver despite an offseason of question marks. He's a savvy veteran with reliable hands that also is good at blocking.
Fields is the starter, but having a reliable backup like Taylor is important. Beyond these two, the Jets have just Brady Cook on the roster as well.
Davis should get looks as well. Glenn has been clear that he wants a running back room by committee and that includes Davis.
There have been injuries popping up left and right all summer, but luckily it sounds like New York will be pretty close to full strength Week 1.