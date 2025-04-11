Has Jets Young Star Played Final Game In New York?
The New York Jets have been talked about a lot lately as things have quieted down across the league.
Free agency has pretty much slowed to a crawl and so much of the speculation and chatter each day is about trades that likely will never happen and visits with prospects to teams ahead of the National Football League Draft.
For the Jets, Breece Hall’s name continues to be thrown around although it seems pretty unlikely that the team would make a deal. There’s really no reason to unless the team could land someone like Ashton Jeanty or something. Hall is under contract for the 2025 season.
That doesn’t mean the chatter is going to stop, though. For example, FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano shared a post in which he listed one trade candidate from each team. Hall was mentioned for New York.
"New York Jets: RB Breece Hall," Vacchiano said. "New coach Aaron Glenn wants a running back committee like he watched in Detroit, and the 24-year-old could be a big part of that. But the Jets have a lot of good, young players due for big contract extensions soon, and Hall will be a free agent next March.
"It seems unlikely they'd pay a premium for a running back who has yet to top 1,000 yards in a season. His talent, potential and price make him a valuable chip, though. And the Jets could turn to Braelon Allen immediately and then replace Hall with a pick from a deep running back class."
It doesn’t seem like trade speculation is dying down anytime soon. When the offseason began, it featured mainly talk about Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Sauce Gardner. Rodgers and Adams are gone and it seems like there’s a chance extensions could come for Wilson and Gardner. Now, Hall is the one being talked about.
A trade doesn't really seem likely at this point.
