Justin Fields Shares What He Wants To 'Prove' With Jets
The New York Jets' offense is obviously going to look different in 2025.
A lot of the same pieces are still with the franchise, but the biggest change obviously will be the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields. The Jets have Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson, Malachi Corley, and Josh Reynolds at receiver. The tight end position is up in the air. The team has Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis as the team's top three expected running backs.
Fields has some weapons and will have one thing he didn't always have with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears: opportunity. New York has made it clear Fields is the guy for the franchise and it wouldn't really be that big of a shock to see Fields take a step forward. He looked good in his six starts last year with Pittsburgh. The sky is the limit.
Everyone already knows what he can do on the ground. He is one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league but he also showed progress as a passer last year and there's reason to believe that was just the beginning.
We'll see what happens with his bigger opportunity, but he talked about he will be out to "prove" to himself that he can take another step forward, as shared by Jets team reporter Randy Lange.
"Behind Fields' measured words are perhaps a building tension, that he can get up to speed in Glenn's and coordinator Tanner Engstrand's offense quickly and explode out of the gate and throughout the season ahead," Lange said. "He already is one of the NFL's great running quarterbacks of the moment, and his passing game has slowly but steadily improved from his time as the Bears' 11th overall draft pick in 2021 through last season's backup status over the Steelers' final dozen games.
"It's definitely something that I want to prove to myself," Fields said. "I think my expectations for myself are higher than anybody else's, to be honest with you, so it's something to prove to myself. And I think I've been improving each year I've been in the league, so I look to do the same thing this year."
There's real excitement around Fields and the Jets right now and it's certainly warranted.