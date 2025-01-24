Hated Rival Predicted To Select Likely Top Jets Draft Target
The New York Jets have a lot of holes to fill this offseason. They currently hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, so one of these holes will be filled with a very talented college prospect.
One of the names that's continued to be linked to the Jets is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Carter is the most talented pass rusher in the class and he would be a dream replacement for Haason Reddick.
ESPN's Mel Kiper doesn't think the Jets will draft Carter, but it's because Kiper anticipates the rival New England Patriots will use the No. 4 pick in the draft to select him.
"Carter is instinctive and fast, and he seems to always be around the ball. He converted from off-ball linebacker to the edge this season and dominated to the tune of 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss," Kiper wrote. "For a New England team that struggled to get pressure, Carter would be a massive addition. New coach Mike Vrabel could move him around and use his disruptive traits to improve the Patriots' league-low sack count (28)."
Instead, Kiper has the Jets taking Georgia outside linebacker Mykel Williams at pick No. 7. Williams is quite a step down from Carter.
Seeing a division rival steal a highly-touted prospect like Carter right before the Jets would have the opportunity to select him could be haunting for this Jets team.
Could we see New York opt to trade up? Either to select a quarterback or to land Carter?
