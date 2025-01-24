Jets Country

Hated Rival Predicted To Select Likely Top Jets Draft Target

The Jets are reportedly looking very hard at Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter in the draft.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts with teammates after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts with teammates after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have a lot of holes to fill this offseason. They currently hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, so one of these holes will be filled with a very talented college prospect.

One of the names that's continued to be linked to the Jets is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Carter is the most talented pass rusher in the class and he would be a dream replacement for Haason Reddick.

ESPN's Mel Kiper doesn't think the Jets will draft Carter, but it's because Kiper anticipates the rival New England Patriots will use the No. 4 pick in the draft to select him.

"Carter is instinctive and fast, and he seems to always be around the ball. He converted from off-ball linebacker to the edge this season and dominated to the tune of 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss," Kiper wrote. "For a New England team that struggled to get pressure, Carter would be a massive addition. New coach Mike Vrabel could move him around and use his disruptive traits to improve the Patriots' league-low sack count (28)."

Instead, Kiper has the Jets taking Georgia outside linebacker Mykel Williams at pick No. 7. Williams is quite a step down from Carter.

Seeing a division rival steal a highly-touted prospect like Carter right before the Jets would have the opportunity to select him could be haunting for this Jets team.

Could we see New York opt to trade up? Either to select a quarterback or to land Carter?

More NFL: Could Jets Draft Star Prospect To Replace $140 Million Veteran?

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News