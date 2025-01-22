Could Jets Draft Star Prospect To Replace $140 Million Veteran?
The New York Jets have a tough decision to make with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. If they opt to bring quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for another year, it's likely they'll hold onto Adams.
But if they let go of Rodgers, they could very easily let go of Adams as well.
If this is the route they take, the Jets could be a candidate to select Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris in the second round of the upcoming NFL Draft.
Wyatt Brooks of NFL Draft Buzz projects Harris as a late first round pick, but a lot of mock drafts have him falling to the second round. The Jets hold pick No. 7 of the second round and Harris will likely be available.
"The film shows a boundary receiver with true X potential who can step into an NFL offense and win immediately on third downs and in the red zone," Brooks wrote. "Harris's ability to consistently make contested catches and work all three levels of the field will make him a quarterback's best friend, particularly in offenses that emphasize play-action and vertical shots.
"His best fit will be with teams that deploy traditional X receivers and aren't afraid to give their wideouts chances on 50/50 balls. Think Baltimore, Kansas City, or Green Bay - offenses that will leverage his catch radius and physicality while continuing to develop his route-running nuance. Harris projects as a day-one contributor who could develop into a legitimate WR2 by year two."
Harris spent half the year injured and only appeared in eight games. In thise eight games, he averaged nearly eight receptions a game for a total of 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is a true matchup nightmare who could be an elite NFL option opposite of Garrett Wilson in the Jets' offense.
More NFL: Could Jets Replace $45 Million Star With National Championship Hero?