High-Profile NFL Analyst Pours Gas on New York Jets' Davante Adams Trade Rumor
The New York Jets have gone all in on winning with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and there's one more move that would optimize their chances at a Super Bowl run.
Until recently, the potential of the Jets trading for three-time All-Pro First Team wide receiver Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders) seemed like complete fantasy. Now, former Rodgers contemporary Dan Orlovsky is suggesting it's inevitable.
Now an ESPN analyst, Orlovsky, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions 121 picks after the Green Bay Packers selected Rodgers in 2005, dropped a scalding hot take on the July 16 edition of the Get Up morning show.
"I think Davante Adams plays for Jets this season," said Orlovsky, who made only 12 starts over his NFL career as a journeyman backup field general. "The reason why I say that is this, have you watched Netflix's The Receiver? Have you seen it? Have you seen the frustration from Davante Adams. It's [currently] not that much better of a situation. The only reason it wouldn't happen is if he would feel bad leaving Antonio Pierce, their new head coach. That's the only reason."
The soon-to-be 41-year-old Orlovsky proceeded to lay out the two reasons why a trade seems bound to happen in the coming months.
"One, the Raiders don't matter until their get a quarterback. I don't care what anybody says. At some point, you gotta try to go get a quarterback. Number two, if you're the Jets, why would you not? You've already gone all in. You have to make this work. If you don't win the Super Bowl, this is going to be one of the more disappointing acquisitions and runs and wasted talented teams that we've seen in the NFL in many years."
New York is tight on salary cap space, one has to wonder just how willing team brass is to spend significant draft capital on acquiring a receiver who will turn 32 years old during the 2024 season. The Raiders will likely demand a first-round draft pick and more as trade compensation for the highly-decorated Adams.
Maybe the cost decreases if the Raiders quickly fall out of contention, and maybe the salary cap charge becomes somewhat palatable for both teams.
Despite the two significant maybes, Orlovsky didn't flinch with his prediction.
"I think this is a done deal. At some point, Davante Adams plays for the Jets this season," he said.
Rodgers and Adams last played together in 2021. The former won his fourth career NFL MVP award that season with help from the latter in the form of 124 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.