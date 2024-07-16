New York Jets' Potential Timeline for Davante Adams Trade, Revealed
The New York Jets have been hot in the NFL rumor mill over the last week. Of course, as most fans know, the rumors have to do with a potential trade for Las Vegas Raiders superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.
Aaron Rodgers started the rumors after suggesting that he'll be teaming up again with Adams. Other players have spoken out since Rodgers and hinted that a trade could be happening.
While there are no concrete reports about the two teams having trade discussions recently, that doesn't mean that all the rumors are just smoke with no fire.
Former NFL star and current analyst Boomer Esiason has spoken out and revealed a potential timeline for the Jets to acquire Adams. He thinks it would happen in late August or early September.
“The dead cap for the Raiders this year is $40 million [if they traded him]. I’m hearing that this is gonna happen - if it does happen - in late August or early September, And the cap hit for him is $25 million.”
Adams joining the already stacked New York offense would be insanely fun to watch.
Can you imagine Rodgers throwing the football to a one-two punch of Adams and Garrett Wilson? Add in Mike Williams as the No. 3 wideout and things get even more fun.
Breece Hall is also one of the most underrated stars in the NFL. In 2024, he's ready for a massive breakout season to prove that he's one of the best running backs in football.
Joe Douglas has not held back from being aggressive this offseason. It's not likely that he would pass on a possible trade for Adams if it presented itself. Depending on the asking price that the Raiders have, the Jets should go all-out to get something done.
Both Rodgers and Adams have been very vocal about their interest in playing with each other again. Just a few short years ago, they were one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in football.
If New York is truly all-in on pursuing a championship, a trade for a player like Adams would be the kind of move to make.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and rumblings about the Jets and the star wide receiver. There is a chance that nothing comes from these rumors, but they shouldn't be dismissed just yet.