'His Career Is On The Line': Stephen A. Smith Offers Grim Warning To Justin Fields
The New York Jets decided they were going to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason. To replace him, New York agreed to a deal with free agent quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields seems to be the perfect replacement for Rodgers. The Ohio State product is much younger, more mobile, and packs a lot of potential.
Though many view this as a good signing, some don't have the same positive outlook on the situation.
Stephen A. Smith offered a very grim warning to Fields and the Jets following the recent signing. In a recent episode of First Take, Smith suggested that Fields' career could be on the line during his two years with the Jets.
"I think his career is on the line," Smith said. "Here you are in New York, those would be three franchises. If it doesn't work here, I'm not trying to say that his career would be over; that's not what I mean by it. I simply mean that looking at him as a starter in the National Football League as the face behind center for a franchise, I think that narrative will come to an end if he doesn't succeed here."
Smith is notorious for his controversial opinions, but is he completely off the mark here?
If Fields fails in New York, he'll be 28 years old and heading into his seventh season in the league. It's possible to turn your career around at that point, but it's not too likely.
Still, Fields is incredibly talented, and Jets fans have every reason to be optimistic. Out of the three situations that Fields has found himself in, the Jets might be setting himself up to be successful more than the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers did.
