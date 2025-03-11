Jets Could Land Superstar Pass Catcher After Justin Fields Signing
The New York Jets released Aaron Rodgers a few weeks ago and fans were unsure where the front office was going to turn to replace the 41-year-old veteran. Yesterday, the Jets agreed to a deal with Pittsburgh Steelers free agent Justin Fields to take over as the team's new signal caller.
After a signing like this, the Jets are likely out of the race for prospect quarterbacks like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Jaxson Dart. That means New York will likely stay at pick No. 7 in the upcoming NFL Draft.
New York has been linked to defensive players like Will Johnson and Mason Graham at this pick. But the best choice for the Jets is Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, as long as the star wide out is available at pick No. 7.
New York's wide receiver core is really worrisome at this point in time. They have Garrett Wilson, who will be a huge target for Fields, but not much after him. Davante Adams was released before signing with the Los Angeles Rams. Allen Lazard is expected to be cut any day now.
Adding McMillan would give the Jets the perfect option opposite of Wilson. While Wilson has incredible talent and contested catch ability, McMillan has the size and strength that not many wide receivers can compete with.
Standing at 6-foot-5, there's not a defensive back in the league that can matchup with McMillan's size. He has tremendous hands and solid athleticism.
Fields is going to need weapons around him to be as successful as the Jets want him to be. They're going to need to build the offensive line up for him, too, but if they don't add pass catchers, Fields will have no chance. Adding McMillan at pick No. 7 is a very obvious move to make.
