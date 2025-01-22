How Jets Hiring Aaron Glenn Could Impact Aaron Rodgers' Future In NY
The New York Jets have found their next head coach.
After plenty of rumors and speculation, the Jets are hiring Aaron Glenn to be their next head coach to replace former head coach Robert Saleh and interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.
Glenn seemed like the top choice all throughout the process and now the former Jets coach is returning home to hopefully turn the team around for the 2025 season and beyond. The Jets made a great decision with Glenn and now there are a lot more to make.
The general manager position is still open, although it seems like signs are pointing to Lance Newmark getting the job. Nothing is set in stone, though, and anything could happen at this point.
Glenn is taking over a team with a lot of question marks and the biggest clearly is the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Will he decide to play in 2025? If so, will Glenn and whoever takes over as general manager want to keep him around or start with someone new?
ESPN New York's Michael Kay said on "The Michael Kay Show" that he's heard that Glenn has "made it known" that he would like to keep Rodgers.
"For the Jets, the one thing you have to worry about is the head coach's salary," Kay said. "That doesn't go past anyone's salary cap or anything like that. There is word out there and there have been leaks I've heard that whatever they pay Aaron Glenn, Glenn has made it known that he would like to keep Aaron Rodgers and I really do believe that is the way to go."
Until Rodgers says he wants to play, Glenn makes it known himself that he wants him, and the Jets find a new general manager, anything could happen. If fans want Rodgers back, this could be an indication that could become a reality. But again, anything could happen.
