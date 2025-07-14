How Jets Made History With Garrett Wilson's $130 Million Deal
The New York Jets have their man on a new deal.
For months, there have been rumors about the possibility of New York inking both Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson to long-term extensions. Both are signed for the 2025 season and had their fifth-year rookie options picked up for the 2026 season. Rumors have swirled about signbing the duo to longer deals and Wilson is the first of the two to land a mammoth deal.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Wilson is signing a four-year, $130 million extension with New York with $90 million guaranteed. It also is the first deal in NFL history for a receiver to have an annual average of $31 million or more after three seasons, per Schefter.
"ESPN sources: Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson reached agreement on a four-year, $130 million contract extension that includes $90 million guaranteed," Schefter said. "It marks the first time in NFL history that a receiver has received an average over $31 million after playing only three seasons. Wilson now will be under contract the next six seasons, through 2030. Agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain of CAA negotiated the deal with Jets executives Nick Sabella and Darren Mougey."
The Jets have made it clear that it wants to build from within and take care of its own. This is a clear sign of that. Now, it seems like only a matter of time before Gardner lands a deal of his own.
