Justin Fields Or Aaron Rodgers? Ex-GM Reveals Bold Jets-Steelers Take
The New York Jets are building a roster that can turn things around as soon as the 2025 National Football League season.
New York hired Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to be New York's general manager as this franchise tries to right the ship. The Jets have focused on getting the roster younger. This is most clear at the quarterback position. New York moved on from Aaron Rodgers and is turning over the keys to the franchise to 26-year-old signal-caller Justin Fields.
On top of this, the Jets have made a specific effort to bolster the offensive line around him. This was most prominently done through the selection of Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
The Jets have had a different strategy than the last few years. New York made flashy, star-studded moves. Like bringing Rodgers, Davante Adams, or Haason Reddick to town. The Jets added talent, but they didn't mesh.
Now, the Jets are trying something different and this has at least caught the attention of former general manager Mike Tannenbaum. He was asked whether Fields with the Jets or Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers has a better shot at winning in 2025 and picked Fields.
"I'm gonna go with Justin Fields, and he's why," Tannenbaum said. "I'm an expert in overpaying right tackles for the New York Jets. They have two first-rounders in Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu.
"They are building this team the right way. Because of that, if you can protect the quarterback, that is the baseline of success. If the four of us are having a conversation in October, November, and we're talking about a surprise team, the Jets may not have the highest ceiling, but this is going to be the Detroit Lions East."
That's some pretty high praise. Now, it's only a matter of getting that to be reflected on the actual playing field.
More NFL: Justin Fields Has Shot At Jets History