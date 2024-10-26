How Jets Pass Rusher Can Help All-Pro Corner End Interception Drought
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner doesn’t have an interception since Nov. 9, 2022, which was during his rookie season. It’s been a frustrating drought, but he knows one factor that is contributing to it — and his interim head coach knows which player can help.
The Jets (2-5) will be at the New England Patriots (1-6) on Sunday with Gardner looking to end that drought. One thing that he said has contributed to his inability to pick off a pass, at least this season, is New York’s increased use of the blitz.
“When you’re playing man, it’s hard to get more picks,” Gardner said on Friday to local outlets, including SNY.
The Jets, like many teams, try to get their pass rush out of four down linemen. Doing so allows the back seven to play more zone, which allows players like Gardner to read the field and pick off passes.
Well, the Jets are blitzing more than 30 percent of the time this year, the result of a pass rush that isn’t at full strength. When teams blitz, that puts corners like Gardner in man-to-man situations. In those situations, corners have to operate with their back to the quarterback for most of the route.
For comparison, ESPN noted that the Jets are blitzing 31% of the time this season, as opposed to 17% last year.
That, by its nature, makes it harder to create interceptions, especially if it’s a quarterback like the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers, Gardner said.
“If it’s a quarterback like Aaron, he’s literally just going to throw the ball at the back of your head,” Gardner said. “What’s the worst that can happen? A pass break-up? A PI (pass interference)?”
Gardner said more interceptions this season was a primary goal of his entering the season. But, he’s closing in on two years without an interception.
This is where Haason Reddick joining the pass rush could help. New York interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said that the hope is that adding the Pro Bowler to the pass rush they can bring the blitz numbers down.
"As we all know, we're at our best when we rush four, and he'll allow us to do that," Ulbrich said.
Reddick has been one of the game’s best pass rushers the past four seasons, but Ulbrich said they’ll manage his time on the field against New England.
Gardner, for one is eager to get him on the field. The pair got to know each other at the Pro Bowl.
“He’s very humble, very humble dude,” Gardner said. “You know he just came in ready to learn, not feeling himself and being cocky or nothing like that you know?”