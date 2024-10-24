New York Jets Still Urged to Trade Haason Reddick With Detroit Lions Desperate
The New York Jets finally got their star pass rusher to return to the field, but might it be too late to salvage the slow start?
As Mike Jones and Jeff Howe of The Athletic came up with some trade ideas for the next few weeks before the upcoming NFL deadline, one of them still came up with deal involving Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick.
The proposed deal would see New York send Reddick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft. It would be nice to get some of the investment made on him back, but are the Jets willing to admit defeat like that?
"New York is a dumpster fire and going nowhere. So, it still might benefit the Jets more to trade Reddick and regain a portion of what was lost when it traded a third-round pick to acquire him," said Jones. "Now, that pick would turn into a second-rounder if he were to be traded, so the Jets might not get the full return for their offseason investment, but this would avoid a renewed standoff with the pass rusher this offseason."
For the Lions, it makes almost too much sense. As of the last time he was on the field, Reddick was still a very talented pass rusher. He made back-to-back Pro Bowls with the Philadelphia Eagles and has averaged 12.6 sacks per season over the last four years since coming off of the edge.
With the unfortunate injury to Aidan Hutchinson, a new massive need opened up on their roster and Reddick would fill it perfectly.
The problem lies with the fact that New York is much less likely to be open to a deal.
The front office is on the hot seat with the head coach already gone, mostly at the hands of owner Woody Johnson. Joe Douglas is not going to be focused on future draft capital with his job on the line.
Johnson also seems solely focused on winning games while they have Aaron Rodgers under contract. Despite the 2-5 record leaving them with a big hill to climb in order to back to the playoffs.
While it may be the smarter move to recoup some lost value, don't expect the Jets to play ball on a Reddick trade any time soon. The headache to get him onto the field mixed with the desperation of the decision makers leaves this unlikely.