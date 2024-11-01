How Long Will Aaron Rodgers Be the Starting Quarterback of New York Jets?
This is not how things were supposed to transpire for the New York Jets. With Aaron Rodgers as the team’s starting quarterback, many expected them to perform better than they have in recent seasons.
Instead, they have a worse record than each of the last two seasons when fans were running Zach Wilson out of town.
Rodgers’ stats are better than what Wilson produced, but the team is 3-6 this season after snapping a five-game losing streak with their victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. There is more wrong than just the quarterback production, but he is the center of attention.
With the 2024 campaign quickly spiraling down the drain, a lot of questions are being asked about what the future holds for the franchise. He is a big part of it, as explained by Rich Cimini of ESPN.
“Rodgers has talked about playing beyond 2024 with the organization, but the landscape has transformed since he made those comments last December. The Jets sustained their fifth straight loss Sunday and are currently at the bottom of the AFC East standings. Chances are they will have a new coaching staff and perhaps a new front office in 2025. Will a new regime want to start out with a 41-year-old quarterback? Will Rodgers even want to come back?” the ESPN NFL nation reporter wrote.
The future Hall of Famer has spoken about wanting to play multiple seasons with the Jets, but his plans could certainly be changing given how poorly things are going. What he decides to do will determine a lot of what the team does.
Bringing in a high-level head coach and potentially a new general manager will be tough if they are saddled with Rodgers. Not many people are going to want to tie their job security to a quarterback who will be 41 coming off some disappointing seasons.
If Rodgers doesn’t have a say in the coaching staff, will he even want to come back? New York may not have a choice as there are no long-term answers currently on the roster.
“He [Rodgers] isn't playing up to his usual standard. His mobility, perhaps compromised by his 2023 Achilles surgery, has declined. The Jets don't have an heir apparent on the roster either. Rookie Jordan Travis (non-football injury list) is too much of a wild card on whom to bet. The bottom line is they could have a new starter in 2025,” Cimini added.
This will remain a major storyline throughout the remainder of the 2024 campaign and into the offseason. The future is bleak for the franchise given how much they have dumped into the current roster, as they were all in on contending with Rodgers.