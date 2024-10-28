New York Jets Season Is Over Amid Most Disappointing Year in Franchise History
The New York Jets haven't been good at much over the past few decades. In fact, all they've been good at is losing games.
Barring anything drastic happening, the Jets season is over. They've tricked everyone for the final time.
With expectations like never before, the hope was for New York to at least make the playoffs. At 2-6, they'll almost have to be perfect moving forward.
Don't expect that to happen.
We can keep looking at the talent on the roster and say this team is different. Even Woody Johnson believes this is the most talented team he's ever had.
"This is one of the most-talented teams that has ever been assembled by the New York Jets," Johnson said, according to the team. "I wanted to give this team the most opportunity to win this this season. I feel that we had to go in a different direction and that's why I did that today. The change that we made today, that I made, I believe will bring new energy and positivity that will lead to more wins starting now. I've been doing this for 25 years now. This is probably the best team I've had."
Surprise, Woody, you haven't exactly put together good football teams during your tenure. If this team were nearly as good as the talent suggests, they wouldn't lose a game to a team that wants the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
It's simple. The Jets can't execute at the level needed to compete in the NFL at a high level. For once, Jeff Ulbrich called that out after their loss on Sunday.
"We did not execute in critical moments," said Ulbrich, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "We say that's not who we are, but it's who we are until we demonstrate otherwise."
With how everything has gone, this is undoubtedly the worst year this franchise has ever had. From top to bottom, everything has to change in a major way this offseason.
Johnson, Joe Douglas, Ulbrich, Aaron Rodgers, and others all need to go.
But if there's one thing that's certain, New York won't change at all. Maybe Rodgers retires. Maybe Douglas isn't back. Maybe Ulbrich will take a job as a defensive coordinator elsewhere.
They might try 100 different things to improve, but the reality is that the New York Jets are the New York Jets.
This is a poorly run organization, and until they show anything else, no one should ever trust them.