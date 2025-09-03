How To Proceed After Jets Reported 'Significant' Injury
The New York Jets suffered a tough blow on Wednesday and now are waiting to see if they will lose an expected started for the foreseeable future.
Reports surfaced on Wednesday morning that guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a "potentially serious injury" and could "miss significant time," according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has suffered a potentially serious injury and could miss significant time, source says," Russini said. "New York’s offensive line takes a hit ahead of its Week 1 game against the Steelers. Vera-Tucker was just named a captain for Aaron Glenn."
ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up and confirmed the news as well, although the injury isn't clear at this time as of writing beyond that it is an arm injury.
What are the Jets going to do now?
"Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a significant injury, as Dianna Russini reported," Schefter said. "It is an arm injury, he is getting a second opinion and Vera-Tucker might now need surgery, per sources."
No matter what the exact injury is, this is a big loss for the Jets. Vera-Tucker started 15 games for New York last year after appearing in just 12 games total across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Vera-Tucker has star potential and was going to slot in at right guard but now the Jets will have to go back to the drawing board.
Xavier Newman is listed behind him on the depth chart right now, but ESPN's Rich Cimini also suggested that the Jets could move Joe Tippmann over to guard and have Josh Myers start at center. But, the news of Vera-Tucker's injury is still very fresh.
"Alijah Vera-Tucket had an excellent camp, was voted a captain and was/is in line for a big pay day," Cimini said. " Have to think Tippmann will start at RG, with Myers taking over at center, depending on the outcome of further tests."
The Jets are set to begin the 2025 season in just four days. The offensive line has been viewed as a strength and it still can be, but this one hurts, for sure.