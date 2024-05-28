How Will New York Jets Answer Burning Question Around First Round Draft Pick
With the team's "biggest remaining roster decision" centering around a backup offensive tackle, one can assume the New York Jets are in good shape heading into the highly-anticipated 2024 NFL season.
After seemingly upgrading three starting spots on their offensive line through two veteran signings and one trade, the Jets used the No. 11 overall draft pick on Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu. Likely viewed as a potential franchise player, Fashanu is expected to begin his NFL tenure as a second-stringer behind starters Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses.
Examining "the biggest roster decisions" facing each of the AFC's 16 teams, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano selected Fashanu's role as a rookie for the Jets.
From SI's AFC Teams’ Biggest Roster Decisions:
Biggest decision: Where on the offensive line will Olu Fashanu play?
"The Jets had a strong offseason after filling multiple holes on Aaron Rodgers’s offensive line. They signed offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and drafted Fashanu in the first round. But they now have a good problem deciding where to play Fashanu, the No. 11 pick. He could play guard, but the team also has free-agent addition John Simpson and stud lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker."
As for how it all shakes out, the question will be answered in the weeks leading up to the season's start. Meanwhile, Fashanu has made positive initial impressions on Jets' brass.
"Olu's out there. He looks good," said head coach Robert Saleh during an OTAs media availability in Florham Park.
Jets' genenral manager Joe Douglas has yet to rule out the possibility of Fashanu playing on the right side or inside, if needed.
"I just think with Olu, he is just a great teammate. He has played primarily left tackle, but I am sure Olu would play anywhere you asked him to, but we just want to get him in here, get to working with him and let him hit the ground running with us," said Douglas on draft night.
Looking into the crystal ball in search of the "script," it appears smart to pencil Fashanu in as the primary backup to Smith at left tackle. Meanwhile, former fourth-round draft picks Carter Warren and Max Mitchell, who both earned starts in 2023, will compete for second team reps behind probable starting right tackle Morgan Moses.