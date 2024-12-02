Humiliating Stat Underscores New York Jets' Failure at Critical Position
If this season has proved anything, it's that the New York Jets have no idea what they're doing at quarterback.
That was proven again on Sunday during the Jets' embarrassing 26-21 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. For the second time this season, New York lost to a quarterback it had drafted as Aaron Rodgers was outdueled by Geno Smith.
Smith, who ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (3,241) and fifth in completion percentage (68.8%) this season, improved to 2-0 against his old team. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, marking his first game without a pick since Week 7.
The Jets took Smith in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played with New York from 2013 to 2016 before ultimately developing into a two-time Pro Bowler with the Seahawks.
The Jets also lost to one of Smith's successors, Sam Darnold, earlier this year. Now with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold beat New York in London in Week 5 despite completing just 14 of 31 passes for 179 yards and no touchdowns.
The Jets spent the third overall pick on Darnold in 2018, then watched him win just 13 games over the next three seasons. He already has 10 wins with the Vikings this year alone.
New York became the first NFL team since 1998 to lose to two quarterbacks it had previously drafted in the same season.
After failing to develop Smith, Darnold and Zach Wilson (now with the Denver Broncos), the Jets pivoted by going all-in on an aging Rodgers. The move has been disastrous, as New York is 3-9 and half a game out of last place in the AFC East.
Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have already been fired as a result, and more heads are likely to roll this offseason.
It's clear that the Jets must move on from Rodgers and start all over again at quarterback. If New York wants to snap its streak of nine straight losing seasons, it can't afford to keep failing at the most important position in sports.