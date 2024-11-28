Should New York Jets Be Worried About Old Quarterback Coming Back To Haunt Them?
A lot has changed since Geno Smith left the New York Jets, but the Jets are still the same old Jets.
It's been nearly a decade since Smith threw his last pass for New York in 2016, and the Jets still haven't had a winning season since he left. They've had four different head coaches during that time and have tried numerous different quarterbacks to replace Smith, but none of them have worked out.
Like one of his successors, Sam Darnold, Smith has found success elsewhere. It took him a while, but he finally found his footing with the Seattle Seahawks, making back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2022 and 2023.
Smith, 34, returns to the Meadowlands this weekend to face his former team when New York hosts the Seahawks in Week 13. This will be Smith's second career start against the Jets since they let him leave as a free agent in 2017, but his first time facing them at MetLife Stadium.
The two teams are going in opposite directions, largely because of their quarterback situations. Seattle is 6-5 and leads a tight NFC West, while New York is 3-8 and has collapsed along with 40-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets have had an extra week to prepare for Smith thanks to their much-needed bye, but will it make a difference?
New York's defense has been a mess since Robert Saleh was fired. The Jets are 1-5 without him, allowing 26.2 points and 346 yards per game.
New York's secondary has been great, ranking second in passing yards (1,924) and passing touchdowns (eight) allowed. However, it will be tested by Smith, who leads the NFL in completions (280) and passing yards per game (275.9).
Smith also dominated the Jets the last time he faced them, leading the Seahawks to a 23-6 win on New Year's Day, 2023. He was efficient, completing 18 of 29 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Accordingly, New York should be worried about Smith this week. He's coming off back-to-back divisional wins over the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers and has played well on the road this year, going 3-1 with a 71.3% completion rate and 287.5 passing yards per game.
The Jets would kill for that kind of production under center. Unfortunately, they're stuck with the oldest quarterback in the league whose best days are behind him.