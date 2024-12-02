Are New York Jets Contemplating Benching Superstar at Key Position?
Another week, another disappointing performance by the New York Jets on the gridiron.
This time it was against the Seattle Seahawks in a game that they had golden opportunities to win. Unfortunately, their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, was unable to answer the call yet again.
Coming off their bye week, there was some intrigue about what we would see from the Jets. With their season all but over, would they come out with any intensity trying to win the game?
In the early going, the players certainly looked motivated.
New York was playing well, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a Davante Adams touchdown reception from Rodgers and rookie running back Isaiah Davis catching another score from the future Hall of Famer.
After the Seahawks scored their first touchdown of the game, Kene Nwangwu responded immediately with a 99-yard return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff. Unfortunately, that was the last positive thing the team would do on the scoreboard.
Seattle was able to get back into the game after former Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams intercepted Rodgers and rumbled 92 yards for a score. That started what ended up being a 19-0 run for the visiting team, who picked up a 26-21 victory in MetLife Stadium.
Rodgers was the center of attention after the game, as interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich did not explicitly say that the veteran will remain the team’s starting quarterback going forward.
As shared by Rich Cimini of ESPN, “Ulbrich punted when asked to give an assessment of Rodgers' performance, which included a red-zone interception -- a game-changing pick-6 in the second quarter. Ulbrich said he needed to watch the film before giving an evaluation.
It's highly unusual for a team official to give a "coachspeak" answer when discussing an all-time great. Ulbrich was asked if he's contemplating a quarterback change. Instead of shutting down speculation with a direct "no," he replied, "Not as of today."”
It is hard to imagine that the Jets would bench Rodgers, but you never know with this team. That is something owner Woody Johnson has wanted to see since their Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Recently, there have been rumors swirling that New York could place Rodgers on injured reserve with their season down the drain. But, it isn’t like they have a young player behind him in need of reps.
If the future Hall of Famer is benched, it will be 14-year veteran Tyrod Taylor taking over as the leader offensively. Doing such a move would likely indicate bigger things are on the horizon beyond 2024, as the franchise could be done with Rodgers for good.