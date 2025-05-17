Ice Spice, Jets Pro Bowler Cement Power Couple Status At Knicks Game
Madison Square Garden was all abuzz on Friday night as the New York Knicks clinched a historic victory over the Boston Celtics.
Among the star-studded crowd, New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and rapper Ice Spice stole the spotlight, arriving hand-in-hand and fueling their status as one of New York’s most talked-about celebrity couples.
Their courtside appearance, captured in viral posts on X, was met with excitement all over social media.
Gardner, 24, and Ice Spice, 25, whose birth name is Isis Gaston, have been linked since September 2024, when Ice Spice attended a Jets home game and posed with team owner Woody Johnson.
Rumors intensified in February 2025 after a TikTok video showed them together on an escalator at a mall, accompanied by Ice Spice’s security team. That same month, they attended the premiere of Druski’s “Coulda Been Love” series, further sparking speculation.
By April 2025, Gardner posted cryptic Instagram photos featuring Ice Spice next to his matte grey Rolls-Royce, with her commenting “1,” a move fans interpreted as a soft launch of their romance.
The couple went Instagram official on April 30, 2025, when Ice Spice shared a mirror selfie with Gardner, confirming months of whispers. Their relationship has since flourished, with joint appearances at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and a UFC event.
Gardner, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Ice Spice, a Bronx-born drill rap sensation, share a synergy rooted in their meteoric rises.
Their Knicks Game 6 outing, surrounded by celebrities like Timothée Chalamet and Lenny Kravitz, solidified their place in the city’s cultural spotlight.
