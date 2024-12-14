In Aaron Glenn Coaching Chase, New York Jets Shouldn’t Overlook Saints
Aaron Glenn is reportedly interested in the New York Jets head coaching job. That's been widely reported, including by ESPN's Rick Cimini.
On paper, a marriage between the Jets and Glenn, currently the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator, would make plenty of sense. He played for and coached with Jets.
But there's another franchise that will probably be competitive for Glenn’s services after the season. Like the Jets, that franchise has a special connection with Glenn as both a player and as a coach.
That team is the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans fired their head coach, Dennis Allen, earlier this season. The Saints were underachieving, due in part to injuries at quarterback. So like the Jets, the Saints will start their head coaching search after the season.
While there's been a lot of noise around Glenn for New York’s job, there hasn’t been quite as much when it comes to Glenn and New Orleans.
But if the Jets wants to hire Glenn, the Saints will probably be their biggest competition.
Glenn played the final season of his career with the Saints in 2008. After he returned to New York to work in the front office, he went to Cleveland in 2014 to be the assistant defensive backs coach.
Two years later, the Saints hired him to be their defensive backs which under then-coach Sean Payton. That move changed the trajectory of his coaching career. He worked under one of the game’s top tacticians in Payton and alongside an assistant on the rise in Dan Campbell.
When Detroit hired Campbell to take over in 2021, he brought Glenn with him to be his defensive coordinator.
Campbell has been effusive in his praise of Glenn this season and the results don’t like. Detroit is the best team in the NFC and alongside offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the pair might be the best coordinators in football
That’s why the Saints would be foolish not to talk with Glenn when the chance comes. Same goes for the Jets — and those connections run deeper.
The Jets selected Glenn with their first-round pick in 1994. He spent the first eight years of his 15-year NFL career with New York and was twice selected to the Pro Bowl. He was named to the Jets’ all-decade team for the 1990s.
In 1996 he led the league with two interception returns for a touchdown. He played for four other franchises, made one other Pro Bowl appearance and had 41 career interceptions by the time he retired.
Glenn should be a candidate for both jobs. The question is which one he covets more if both are offered to him.