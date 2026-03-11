Jets Beat Vikings to Geno Smith Thanks to Raiders Trade

The New York Jets addressed the quarterback position fairly quickly for the second straight offseason on Tuesday.

Last year, the Jets had a question at quarterback and addressed it quickly once free agency opened up by signing Justin Fields. Things didn't work out in 2025 leaving New York with a quarterback question again. This time, the Jets solved it through a trade by reportedly agreeing to terms on a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to bring Geno Smith back to New York.

The move was for the best. There were rumors and reports connecting the Jets to Smith as an option in free agency. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Smith would be released if the Raiders didn't find a trade partner before the free agency period opened up. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said on Monday that it would be a "surprise" if the Jets didn't land Smith and pointed towards free agency as an option, potentially as soon as Wednesday at 4:01 p.m. ET.

The Jets' quarterback room already looks different

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But on Tuesday the Jets traded for Smith instead and it was a win-win deal. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the trade allowed the Jets to avoid competition from the Minnesota Vikings for Smith.

"On Tuesday, the Raiders, Jets and Smith found a compromise that gave everyone the chance to come out a winner," Breer wrote. "Vegas got the word out last week Smith would be released, which drew the Jets in for a trade, and the Raiders then agreed to send Smith with a seventh-round pick to New York for a sixth-rounder. Smith’s remaining guarantee was $18.5 million. The Raiders agreed to pay $16.2 million of it to facilitate the trade. The Jets will pay Smith $3.3 million.

"That worked for everyone. For the Raiders, they got to move a late pick up 20 spots, and saved a million off what they’d have paid if Smith was cut and simply signed for the minimum elsewhere (that number would’ve been $17.2 million). The Jets, meanwhile, locked in their starting quarterback at a cut rate, and avoided having to compete for him with the Vikings. And Smith will make $19.5 million next year, with the opportunity to start, rather than just the $18.5 million he’d have gotten if he was cut and did a minimum deal."

So, the Jets don't have to pay much at all for a starting quarterback in 2026 with the Raiders still fronting most of the bill and avoided stiff competition in the process thanks to the trade? That's certainly a win for New York.