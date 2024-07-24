Inexperienced Group Battling for Crucial New York Jets Running Back Position
In the New York Jets' running backs room, it's Breece Hall and then everybody else.
Hall established himself as one of the NFL's most-productive RB1 options in 2023. He totaled 1,585 yards from scrimmage while playing approximately 60 percent of the offensive snaps.
When Hall needed a breather, however, the Jets were unable to identify a competent substitute last year. Gang Green's three reserve running backs combined for 322 rushing yards while spelling the starter.
Signing four-time Pro Bowl selection Dalvin Cook was a failed experiment, and New York gave up on 2021 fourth-round pick Michael Carter, who was released mid-season. Israel Abanikanda, a 2023 fifth-rounder, did not see the field until late in the season and rushed 22 times for 70 yards.
As for whether a reliable RB2 will emerge this summer, all eyes will be on that position group during training camp. There appear to be three primary candidates competing for the privilege of becoming Hall's understudy.
Joining Abanikanda, who showed little in Year 1, are two rookie running backs. The Jets selected Wisconsin's Braelon Allen in Round 4 and South Dakota State's Isaiah Davis one round later. Both are physically larger than Abanikanda, who is more of a speedy home run hitter.
By multiple accounts, Allen established himself as the early favorite during OTAs for multiple reasons. His size and strength are obvious to the naked eye and he seems to take pride working in pass protection situations. Allen totaled 3,494 rush yards over a three-year sample at the Power 5 level.
Coming from Division I FCS member South Dakota State, Davis may need additional time to adjust to the NFL environment. Despite only average speed, the 22-year-old has an incredibly productive track record. He rushed for over 3,000 yards in two years as the Jackrabbits won back-to-back FCS national titles.
"Our backs, Breece is Breece, but Izzy [Abanikanda] looks good. The two young rookies we drafted look really good, [Xazavian] Valladay looks good. So, it's an exciting offense, it's an exciting group, just a matter of creating an identity and sticking with it and being who we all know we can be," said fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh during OTAs Phase 3.
Valladay is a roster long shot but will have an opportunity to impress after spending the 2023 campaign on New York's Practice Squad. He made his NFL debut in the Jets' regular season finale in Foxboro, logging 12 special teams snaps during the 17-3 win over the New England Patriots.
Former Chicago Bears' fourth-round scat back Tarik Cohen is an unknown variable who may work his way into the equation. The reclamation project, who has not played in an NFL game since 2020, joined the Jets during OTAs and was likely signed primarily for his kick return value.
Hall has the RB1 spot locked down, but after that, there's an important job to be won this summer in Florham Park.