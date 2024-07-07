How New York Jets' Three Most-Important Rookies Fit into 2024 Plans
The New York Jets' roster depth alleviates the need for widespread immediate impacts from the team's rookie class.
There are a few areas, however, where rookies will have a real opportunity to contribute for the 2024 Jets. After evaluating New York's strengths and weaknesses on a position-by-position basis, there appears to be three spots where rookies will compete to earn important roles.
Here are the three rookie draft picks who appear most likely to take on significant responsibilities come Week 1.
WR Malachi Corley
Apparently viewing Corley as a near-perfect fit for the offense, the Jets traded up to draft the Western Kentucky receiver at No. 65 overall this past April. He projects as a strong slot option and could see a healthy share of targets early in the season.
New York had high hopes for veteran Mecole Hardman last year, but that slot receiver experiment quickly went awry. Known for his hard running after the catch, Corley's playing style seems to be more of what the Jets are looking for.
"I'm excited to see him run with the ball once we got pads on because I know I wouldn't be trying to tackle him. He looks like a problem, a little bowling ball out there," said Jets' WR1 during OTAs.
RB Braelon Allen
The Jets have no designated RB2 behind starting running back Breece Hall, but fourth-round rookie Braelon Allen appears on track to fill that role. The physically-imposing ball carrier averaged 5.4 yards per carry and rushed for 12 touchdowns in 11 games for Wisconsin last year.
Allen, who has publicly taken pride in his pass blocking, will compete against fellow rookie Isaiah Davis and 2023 fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda for positioning on New York's depth chart.
LT Olu Fashanu
In an ideal world, Fashanu will not play a single regular season snap at left tackle. Instead, the No. 11 overall draft choice will watch and learn behind eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith, who was signed to be the starter.
As the Jets' left tackle of the future, Fashanu will seemingly be the first off the bench should the 33-year-old Smith need a breather at some point. Smith has missed at least three games every season since 2015.
"[Fashanu] He's deliberate in the way he approaches the game and he's always going to have things he needs to work on, but we're really looking forward to him getting out there at training camp with pads on to see it all come to fruition," said head coach Robert Saleh prior to a June 12 minicamp practice.