Injury to Veteran Defender Has Left New York Jets Without Heart and Soul of Unit
A lot has gone wrong for the New York Jets during the 2024 season. The team was able to avoid things truly being over by defeating the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to start Week 9.
That snapped a five-game losing streak and improved their record to 3-6 on the year.
There have been a lot of reasons for the team’s underwhelming performance. Kicking woes have been a major culprit, as a few more field goals being made would have resulted in at least one or two more wins.
Aaron Rodgers has looked like a 40-year-old coming off a serious injury. His ability to move around the pocket and escape pressure has been limited, leading to underperforming expectations.
But, arguably the most disappointing part of the campaign has been the performance of their defense.
Coming into the season, this was expected to be the backbone of the team. While other areas were going to need time to gel, the defense would provide enough production to keep the team afloat.
Alas, that has not been the case.
The team’s pass rush has been nonexistent. An injury to Jermaine Johnson II and Haason Reddick, who did not make his debut until last week against the New England Patriots, played a major role.
2023 first-round pick Will McDonald IV has been excellent, recording 8.0 sacks through the first eight weeks of the season. The rest of his teammates had only 15 combined, with the next closest player being Quinnen Williams with 3.5.
Not being able to consistently get after the quarterback has certainly hurt the unit. But, being without linebacker C.J. Mosley has been too much to overcome.
“MLB C.J. Mosley, who missed three games with a toe injury, is now dealing with an injured neck that required a visit to a neck and spine specialist. This casts doubt over his immediate availability. The defense misses his leadership and toughness,” wrote Rich Cimini of ESPN in their midseason report.
The five-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro member is an integral part of the team’s game plan. Unfortunately, he has been unable to stay on the field to help make an impact.
This season, Mosley has played in only four games. He didn't suit up agianst the Texans and could be sidelined for more with his current ailment.
There is a lot that he brings to the field which the Jets have been unable to replace, resulting in some disappointing results.