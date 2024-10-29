New York Jets Star Linebacker Undergoes Imaging for Neck Injury
The New York Jets had seven players on their first injury report for Thursday's game with the Houston Texans, but one looms significantly over the roster as they prepare for a short week.
Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters on Monday that linebacker C.J. Mosley had undergone an MRI for the neck injury that he suffered against New England on Sunday.
He was also scheduled to visit a neck and spine specialist. He did not practice on Monday and his status for Thursday's game is unclear.
Mosley has already missed time this season due to a toe injury that he suffered in Week 2. It took him three weeks to get back on the field. Ulbrich did not indicate the severity of the neck injury.
Mosley was not listed on the injury report for Sunday’s game but did not play, so the injury must have occurred during pre-game workouts.
As for the other six players that didn't practice on Monday, all but linebacker Chazz Surratt missed Sunday's game. Surratt has been on the list for the past two weeks with a heel injury but has been able to play each week. He played in place of Mosley.
The other players that did not practice on Monday were safety Tony Adams (hamstring), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle). Ulbrich indicated last week that some could be candidates for the injured list.
The Jets had a host of players that were limited participants on Monday, including cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (thumb), edge rusher Will McDonald IV (shoulder), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), quarterback Aaron Rodgers knee/hamstring), pass rusher Haason Reddick (neck), offensive lineman Tyron Smith (veteran rest) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle).
Ulbrich said that Reddick was experiencing soreness he chalked up to playing his first game of the season. He also expects Rodgers to play.
Linebacker Jamien Sherwood (shoulder) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (abdomen) were full participants.
The Texans had five players that did not practice on Monday, most notably wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The veteran suffered a knee injury on Sunday in a non-contact situation and the Texans have not indicated the severity of his injury. Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that the team is "still evaluating" the significance of Diggs' injury.
Other non-participants on Monday included linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), safety Jimmie Ward (groin), center Jarrett Patterson (concussion) and running back Dameon Pierce (groin).
Safety Calen Bullock (shoulder) was a limited participant. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) were full participants.