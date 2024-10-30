New York Jets Declare Six Injured Players Out for Houston Texans Game
There will be little mystery about which injured New York Jets won’t be able to play on Thursday against the Houston Texans as they declared six of those players out for the game.
All six failed to practice this week and some are candidates for injured reserve, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said late last week.
All six did not play on Sunday against New England. The list includes safety Tony Adams (hamstring), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), defensive lineman Leki Fotu (knee), wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest), guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck).
Mosley was the only one who wasn’t on last week’s injury report. He suffered an injury before Sunday’s game and didn’t play a snap.
The Jets could opt to put any of them on injured reserve before Thursday’s game, opening up a roster spot. New York did that with kicker Greg Zuerlein, who popped up on the injury report on Tuesday with a knee injury in his non-kicking leg.
Among other position player moves, the signed linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball to the active roster and released safety Jaylen Key from the practice squad.
Now New York must wait until Thursday afternoon to determine if its three questionable players will play or not.
The Jets’ three questionable players are linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (abdomen).
Surratt and Moses played on Sunday. Yeboah did not and is at the end of his two-week practice window after spending most of this season on IR. While Surratt and Moses have been limited participants this week, Yeboah has been a full participant this week.
The rest of the injury report features players that don’t have an injury designation and are expected to be available, including cornerback Michael Carter II (back), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (thumb), edge rusher Will McDonald IV (shoulder), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee/hamstring), edge rusher Hasson Reddick (neck), offensive lineman Tyron Smith (veteran rest), defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) and linebacker Jamien Sherwood (shoulder).
The Texans will be without wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the rest of the season as he suffered an ACL injury on Sunday and was moved to IR. The Texans declared four players out for Thursday’s game — safety Jimmie Ward (groin), center Jarrett Patterson (concussion), running back Dameon Pierce (groin) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee).
Safety Calen Bullock (shoulder), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder) and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) had no injury designation and are expected to be available.