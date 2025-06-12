Insider Addresses Justin Fields Future With Jets
The New York Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal this offseason.
There's no doubt that he's going to be the team's starter in 2025. Everything to this point in the offseason has been about how New York is truing to put him in the best position possible to live up to his lofty potential.
A question that already has been talked about is his future with the franchise beyond the deal. It's hard to predict, but ESPN's Dan Graziano weighed in on the question.
"New York Jets," Graziano said. "Is Justin Fields a bridge to the 2026 draft ... or a potential longer-term solution? It sounds like the Jets are going to give Fields a real chance to answer this question, one way or the other. They certainly haven't ruled out the idea that he can be their long-term starter at quarterback.
"He's still only 26 years old and has a unique combination of experience and upside. That said, the $10 million in guaranteed money on his contract for 2026 won't stand in the way of the team drafting or acquiring someone it sees as a better option next spring if Fields doesn't play well enough to convince it otherwise."
Fields is young and pretty much everything involving him has been overtly positive. OTAs and mandatory minicamp have given the team a chance to get a look at Fields on the practice field and he has been raved about. Is he the next quarterback -- like Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, and Sam Darnold -- to resurrect his career after tough years?
