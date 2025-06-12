Jets Star Embracing Challenge After Wild Offseason
The New York Jets have one of the best running backs in football and yet media members and analysts alike have talked about him as a trade piece, for some reason.
New York running back Breece Hall entered the 2024 season with significant hype and had a solid season even though the Jets had the fewest rushing attemps of any team in the league. The pass-happy offense was built to maxmize Aaron Rodgers and yet he still had 1,359 yards from scrimmage.
Hall is just 24 years old. Dynamic backs like him don't come around often. He's obviously solid on the ground, but also has 133 receptions and 1,074 receiving yards over the last two seasons as well. He can do it all and already has impressed new quarterback Justin Fields.
Luckily, the trade rumors seem to be a thing of the past.
Now, Hall's big test ahead of him is continuing to impress the coaching staff and earning as big of a role as possible. Last year, he was the clear-cut, No. 1 back and a workhorse at that. The Jets have three talented running backs, though, with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis expected to get looks as well.
Earlier in the offseason, head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear he wants to use more of a commitee this year than the team has over the last few years.
Hall was asked about his role on Wednesday and talked about how his job is to play well enough to make decisions more difficult to give others reps, as transcribed by team reporter Jack Bell.
"I'm not obligated to anything," Hall said. "I'm around the new GM, new coaches, a lot of new faces. So for me, I got to prove that I am the guy. That's every day. I feel like my skill set, I'm a three-down back. We have a great running back room, and a lot of healthy competition. But my mentality is every day I'm going to prove that I am the best back on this roster, one of the best backs in the league...
"I have a quote on my phone. It says, 'If not me, then who?' I look at it every morning. And that's like my internal motivation because I'm very self-motivated."
