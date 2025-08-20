Insider: Justin Fields 'Most Likely' Outcome With Jets
The New York Jets are one of the most intriguing teams in the National Football League right now.
The reason why this is the case is that there are so many unknown variables. If you look at a team like the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs right now, you know what you're going to get. They have both been consistently great in recent memory and were both able to avoid significant roster turnover this offseason. The Eagles and Chiefs played in the Super Bowl in February and have similar-looking rosters and should be good once again in 2025.
New York is in a different place right now. The offseason was full of turnover. New York has had an offseason of turnover. The Jets brought on Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey to be the team's head coach and general manager. Since then, these two have dove into the roster and have made changes left in right with the most notable being at quarterback. The Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields.
Will Justin Fields turn around Jets' fortunes this season?
The Jets inked Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal after spending the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields is an intriguing player. He has all of the upside in the world and can be a franchise quarterback. But, he also hasn't fully latched on yet throughout his young NFL career with the Steelers and Chicago Bears.
It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in 2025. The Jets are putting Fields in the best position possible so far, at the very least. There's wide ranging opinions on what Fields will be able to do in 2025. ESPN's Dan Graziano shared a column in which he discussed the quarterback situation for each team and projected the "most likely outcome" and the "long shot outcome." For Fields, Graziano projected that the "most likely outcome" is missing the playoffs.
"Most likely outcome: As he has throughout his career, Fields has his ups and downs, flashing the talent that made him the 11th pick in the 2021 draft," Graziano said. "But he continues to struggle with consistency, especially as a passer. The Jets win six or seven games and don't really factor into the playoff race. They keep Fields for 2026 ... but bring in someone who represents stronger competition than Taylor. Maybe this ends up being Kenny Pickett's next stop. Those first-round picks tend to get a lot of rope in this league."
Did Graziano get it right?