Insider Proposes Jets Could Trade Garrett Wilson To Arch-Rival For QB, 1st-Round Pick
As the New York Jets enter a transitional phase, the futures of some of their young stars will quickly come into question.
How the Jets progress over the next couple of seasons could hinge on their decision regarding wide receiver Garrett Wilson. After three excellent seasons to begin his career, Wilson is coming to the end of his rookie contract, which puts several possibilities on the table.
Of course, the Jets can and probably should try to keep Wilson long-term. They still have two years of control if they pick up his fifth-year option, and a franchise tag could even add a sixth. But if the two sides are far apart in extension talks, a trade will become a distinct possibility.
One trade option seems taboo, but is worth discussing anyway. The receiver-needy New England Patriots, within the Jets' own division, could be aggressive suitors for Wilson if he becomes available, per The Athletic's Patriots reporter Chad Graff.
On Thursday, Graff proposed a hypothetical trade that would bring Wilson to New England for quarterback Joe Milton and New England's 2026 first-round pick. Zack Rosenblatt ultimately decided New York would likely reject the hypothetical offer, but agreed it was tempting.
"This is a highly tempting offer — it will take a lot for us to move off of Wilson, the only sure-thing offensive star the Jets have at the moment. Milton is an intriguing quarterback prospect and has the tools to be something special with some development, though he’s far from a guarantee so it’d be hard for us to accept this return without getting a more immediate draft compensation return," Rosenblatt wrote.
"We’d want a first-round pick this year — understandably hard to justify on your end — or at least a high draft pick (maybe a second) in addition to a high future pick. We won’t just give up on Wilson, and you have to pay the 'we hate the Patriots' tax anyway."
Rosenblatt is probably right to be cautious about trading for Milton, who looked great in the season finale against a Buffalo Bills team that was resting most of its starters, but was only a sixth-round draft pick a season ago.
It should be the least of the Jets' worries about where they're trading Wilson if the alternative is losing him in free agency. But that's all the more reason to improve the offense around him in 2025, which can really only be accomplished by finding the right quarterback.
How they can do that, though, remains a mystery for now.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For 2024 First-Round Quarterback