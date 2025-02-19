Jets Predicted To Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For 2024 First-Round Quarterback
It's often said that in the NFL, if you don't have a quarterback, then you don't have anything.
Though teams can win championships without superstars at the position, quarterback stability is perhaps the most important thing for an NFL roster to have. And frankly, it's been decades since the New York Jets had anything of the sort.
After two years of the Aaron Rodgers experiment, the Jets are prepared to go in another direction in 2025. But their options are limited to free agency, the number-seven pick in an underwhelming draft class, or some sort of blockbuster trade.
One NFL writer believes the Jets can land themselves a top draft pick--from last season's quarterback class.
In a predictions article released Wednesday, Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman projected that New York would acquire Minnesota Vikings 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, enabling Minnesota to keep their starter from this past season, former Jets first-rounder Sam Darnold.
"If Minnesota retains Darnold, they could look to cash in on their 2024 first-rounder," Trachtman wrote. "The Jets are among the teams desperate for a quarterback with a weak 2025 draft class after the Aaron Rodgers debacle."
McCarthy, 22, is recovering from a torn meniscus in the preseason that cost him his entire rookie campaign. That allowed Darnold to step in and revive his career with a sensational season that earned him 2024 Most Improved Player honors from the Pro Football Writers of America.
A three-year starter at Michigan and a 2023 national champion, McCarthy is highly regarded for his arm talent and athleticism, but there's no telling yet how his game will translate to the pro ranks. If he's available, which would require a leap of faith on the Vikings' part, New York certainly should be intrigued.
Will Trachtman's prediction come true? Jets fans will wait nervously to find out the answer, because they're in the all-too-familiar position of not knowing their team's answer at the game's most important position.
