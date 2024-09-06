Insider Reports That ‘No One Knows What Reddick Will Do’ Amid New York Jets Saga
The NFL season is finally back, but sadly, the New York Jets won't play until Monday night, the last game of Week 1. Arguably the biggest game during the Week 1 slate, the Jets will be the center of attention when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in San Francisco.
While it's an exciting time for New York, the Haason Reddick situation is still a major issue. Reddick, as of Thursday night, hasn't shown up to the team's facility ahead of their Week 1 contest.
Searching for a new contract, it's uncertain how the rest of this saga will play out.
That's the buzz around the industry, too, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Thursday that nobody knows what Reddick will do.
"Meanwhile, when I talk to people about Reddick and the Jets -- including those who are informed on the player side -- no one knows what Reddick will do. There doesn't seem to be any action between him and the team, who were clearly on different pages in terms of his long-term future in New York when the trade was made in April. Even if he returns, will Reddick be a happy and motivated member of the organization? The Jets have been pleased with the development of former first-rounder Will McDonald IV off the edge, but it's naïve to think the Jets couldn't use a boost from Reddick."
The Jets don't seem too worried about it. However, that could be them just showing confidence in the rest of their defense.
Reddick, obviously, would be a great addition to this defense. Already arguably the best unit in the league, adding a player who's posted at least 11.0 sacks in each of the past four seasons would make them even better.
However, New York has enough on the defensive end to figure it out without him.
That's exactly what needs to happen, as it's a next-man-up mentality.
As for the front office, it's something that needs to be resolved. If the Jets can find a trade for him that helps them win right now, it seems to be the logical thing to do.
However, they'd likely only get a draft pick or two. While that's not a bad thing, it doesn't help them win this year, a season where they seem to have their best chance to do so in a very long time.
Perhaps the situation will be resolved shortly, but it doesn't look great for either side.