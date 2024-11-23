Insider Reveals Plans for New York Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Beyond This Season
The 2024 regular season has been a disaster for the New York Jets, who are struggling through another losing campaign.
With a 3-8 record, they have already made some major moves, which will set up a very busy offseason.
Head coach Robert Saleh was fired after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 5. Following their Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, general manager Joe Douglas was given his walking papers.
What could be next for the embattled franchise?
From the sounds of it, quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be the next person on the move as owner Woody Johnson no longer believes that he is the right person to help the team end their playoff drought.
As shared by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, there is a disconnect between the team’s owner and their star quarterback. As a result, the future Hall of Famer wants to keep playing football in 2025, but not with the Jets.
“As for Rodgers, his relationship with the owner has been strained for months — that’s not a secret in the building or the locker room. At this point, after conversations with sources with the team and around the league, my understanding is that Rodgers still wants to play in 2025, just not for the New York Jets.”
The writing has been on the wall about a divorce between the former MVP and New York for months.
Following the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4, Johnson suggested that Rodgers be benched in favor of backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. It was something that shocked a lot of people within the organization and he eventually walked those comments back.
But, could he have actually been onto something with that suggestion?
Rodgers has not had the kind of impact the team was hoping for. The offense has not elevated enough to overcome other shortcomings on the roster, as they are winning at a lower rate than they did the last two seasons with Zach Wilson under center.
It will certainly be interesting to see how the future unfolds for the four-time MVP. Based on how he has looked with the Jets, it is hard to envision many teams clamoring to bring him aboard as he no longer looks capable of carrying an offense.
New York bent over backward in many ways to make him as comfortable as possible and it has cost them dearly as this rebuild looks like it will be a long one.