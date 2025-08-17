Insider Reveals Top 3 Biggest Roster Battles For Jets-Giants
The New York Jets and New York Giants are about to kick off preseason action against one another and you will likely see plenty of expected Jets starters on the field.
New York made it a point to play starters in the first of three preseason games because the team is implementing a completely new system and has a ton of new faces. The Jets also have plenty of ongoing position battles to worry about as well with training camp quickly approaching its end.
Before the Jets-Giants clash, Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic disussed the various position battles to watch. The top three listed were wide receiver, punt returner, and safety.
Jets roster battles heating up with training camp winding down
"Wide Receiver," Rosenblatt said. "Brandon Smith should get plenty of run today. He’s been getting some reps with Justin Fields lately, helped by Lazard being out. He can push for a roster spot if he keeps standing out. Arian Smith feels ready for a big play — and based on how he’s looked, it might be hard to keep him off the field when the games matter. I have my eye on Quentin Skinner too — and Malachi Corley is running out of time to prove he should stick.
"Punt Returner: Xavier Gipson is healthy so we should get the first real test in the Gipson versus Jamaal Pritchett battle at returner. Pritchett has been better all summer IMO — and he’s made a bigger impact as a pass catcher too which can’t hurt. Safety.: These two preseason games will be Malachi Moore’s real chance at pushing Tony Adams for the starting job. Jarius Monroe is pushing for a depth spot too."
Rosenblatt did highlight others and you can see his entire post right here.
Receiver is the most interesting. Garrett Wilson and Josh Reynolds seem pretty firm as teh No. 1 and No. 2, but with Lazard out, it's anyone's game from there. Smith has gotten a lot of buzz in camp. There opportunitiy is there for him to cement himself as a top option for Justin Fields. Also, there's more opportunities to go around now, so what about Malachi Corley? Receiver depth is a serious question for the Jets right now and this game will at least be a step in the direction of seeing how head coach Aaron Glenn views the room rather than speculating about what could be.
