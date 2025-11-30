Jets Announce Surprise Inactive Vs. Falcons

The New York Jets will face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as they look to earn their third win of the season.

New York is 2-9 so far and enters the contest after back-to-back losses against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. Ahead of the Week 13 matchup, New York announced its list of inactives on Sunday morning and one name stood out: rookie wide receiver Arian Smith.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

A somewhat surprising decision for the Falcons game

New York Jets wide receiver Arian Smith (82) warms up before an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith played in all 11 games -- including five starts -- for New York leading up to the contest against Atlanta. Smith hasn't put up big numbers. He hauled in six catches for 47 yards across New York's first 11 games. But he's a rookie with big upside down the field. At this point, the Jets are playing for the future rather than the present. New York isn't mathematically out of playoff contention, but it would take a miracle to make the playoffs.

Therefore, every decision the team makes should be with an eye to 2026 and beyond. Smith is someone who realistically could be a part of the future for New York. Instead, the Jets have him as a healthy scratch with other receivers, including Allen Lazard being active. Lazard specifically is someone who has had an up-and-down role with the team throughout the season and doesn't figure to be in the long-term plan. That's why it's somewhat surprising to see the rookie sit while the veteran is active.

ESPN's Rich Cimini added some intrigue to the idea of Smith being inactive by pointing out that Jets coach Aaron Glenn "pushed back" on the idea of the young receiver dropping in the depth chart.

"On Friday, Aaron Glenn pushed back on the idea that Arian Smith had dropped in the WR 'pecking order.' He said Smith remains a big part of what they do, noting that he's one of their better gunners on the punt team. Today, he's a healthy scratch -- inactive for the first time," Ciimini wrote on X.

Beyond Smith, there aren't many surprises. Brownlee popped up on the Injury Report late in the week with a hip injury. He was listed as doubtful for the contest and will miss it. None of the other inactives comes as much of a surprise.

More NFL: Jets Fans May See More Of Justin Fields In New Role