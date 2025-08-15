The Top 3 Standout Performers From Jets Preseason So Far
The New York Jets are less than a month away from kicking off the 2025 National Football League regular season, but there's still a lot of work to do and decisions to make.
New York has two more preseason games to get through as well as roster cut-down day on August 27th. There are a lot of moving parts. The Jets have been hard at work in training camp for weeks at this point and have already played one preseason game.
It's easy to put the cart in front of the horse and think about what's next with the regular season looming. But, also, it's important to take stock in what has already happened to this point throughout the summer.
Here are three standout performers throughout training camp so far:
Jets could surprise some people in 2025 thanks to the new-look roster
Garrett Wilson/Sauce Gardner - Wide Receiver/Cornerback
It's hard not to lock these two together. They came into the NFL together, developed into superstars together, and now have landed long-term contract extensions together. Both have impressed throughout camp to this point, which shouldn't be surprising. Wilson and Justin Fields' connection is clear and we're going to see plenty of targets there. Gardner has been lights-out -- despite an injury hobbling him -- and has looked improved tackling-wise, as well. It's not shocking that two superstars have done well so far in camp.
Brandon Stephens - Cornerback
When the Jets signed Stephens to a three-year, $36 million deal, it was met with some raised eyebrows across the National Football League. Stephens is talented, but had an up-and-down season with Baltimore Ravens. But, he has impressed in camp to this point playing opposite of Gardner. It's tough to make lofty proclamations without the regular season starting, but he has looked worth the deal so far.
Olu Fashanu - Left Tackle
Fashanu is entering his second season in the NFL and impressed down the stretch last year. He already is carrying that momentum over to 2025 and has looked dominant on the offensive line so far. Last year, he didn't get a huge role out of the gate and had to get it throughout the season. That's not the case this year. He's going to play a big role right away Week 1 and very much has looked the part to be able to carry that load.
More NFL: Jets Quietly Brought In 2 New QBs