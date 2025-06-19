Jets Superstar Retiring After 10-Year NFL Career: Breaking
After 10 seasons in the National Football League, former New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens superstar CJ Mosley is hanging up his cleats and calling it a career.
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported the news on Thursday.
"Five-time All-Pro linebacker CJ Mosley is retiring, he tells CBS Sports," Zenitz said. "The former Ravens and Jets captain posted over 1,000 tackles in 11 NFL seasons. At The University of Alabama, Mosley won the Butkus Award, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and back-to-back national titles."
Mosley was selected in the first round of the 2014 National Football League Draft by the Baltimore Ravens and spent the first five seasons of his career there. Over that stretch, he earned four Pro Bowl nods and was named to the Second-Team All-Pro four times as well. Mosley's lone season in Baltimore in which he didn't earn a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod came in his second season in 2015 when he actually had a career-high four sacks and also racked up 117 tackles.
Mosley signed a five-year deal with the Jets ahead of the 2019 season and has been with the franchise ever since. His stint in New York didn't start off as he hoped. He suffered a groin injury that caused him to only play in two games in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID.
He returned to form with the Jets, though and was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro once again in 2022.
Mosley was a talented player for the Jets, for sure, but his impact on the locker room arguably was even greater. ESPN's Rich Cimini even shared recently that even though the Jets moved on from Mosley earlier in the offseason that he has still been in contact with guys on the roster, including Quincy Williams and Jamien Sherwood, trying to help out.
What a career it was.