Insulted Jets RB Breece Hall Responds to 'Asinine' Top 100 Player Rankings
New York Jets running back Breece Hall isn't asking for much.
It seems rational to believe that a Top 5 leader in yards from scrimmage would rank amongst the NFL's Top 100 players, but that's not the case when it comes to CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco.
Coming off a torn ACL by gaining 1,585 scrimmage yards was not enough to land Hall in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024. Stunningly, the Jets RB1 was not even included amongst the FIFTY names in the Honorable Mention section. Even Miami Dolphins aging running back Raheem Mostert earned an Honorable Mention while Hall was completely forgotten.
While one may have produced better results by simply throwing darts, Prisco identified only two Top 100 running backs. San Francisco 49ers' phenom Christian McCaffrey was slotted at No. 8 overall and Baltimore Ravens' offseason pickup Derrick Henry owns the No. 91 ranking. Hall has previously viewed himself in a class with McCaffrey.
Two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner was highest Jets player on the list at No. 12 overall. Kansas City Chiefs reigning Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes headlined the Top 100 collection followed by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in the No. 2 spot.
Hall appeared baffled by the CBS Sports rankings from the looks of his June 20 post on the social media site now known as X.
"There’s not 100 People better than me in the NFL…. #ChildPlease," said Hall in a post that started with two consecutive laughing emojis.
Former Jets defensive lineman Leger Douzable came to Hall's defense while sitting next to Prisco at the CBS Sports desk.
"Breece Hall should have been on the Top 100 list. The fact that he wasn't even honorable mention is criminal," said Douzable on X while sharing a video clip on his exchange with Prisco.
In the clip, Douzable referred to Prisco's decision as "ludicrous" and "asinine."
The facts tend to support the retired defensive lineman's argument. Producing in spite of New York's shoddy offensive line play, and a lack of stability at quarterback, Hall finished fourth amongst NFL leaders in scrimmage yards (second amongst RBs) and he led the Jets in total touchdowns (9) last year.
No running back made more pass receptions (76) than Hall, who also caught a team-high four TD passes. The 2022 second-round draft pick finished the 2023 campaign as the No. 2 highest-scoring running back in fantasy football PPR formats.