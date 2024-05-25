Is it Fair for New York Jets Fans to 'Trust' Quarterback Aaron Rodgers?
He's arguably the deciding factor that swayed Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets last spring.
Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has a documented relationship with the 40-year-old Rodgers, one that produced two NFL MVP awards over three seasons of collaboration leading the way for the Green Bay Packers' offense.
"Hack and I became really close friends three years in Green Bay. I love him, like a brother, and I believe in him. I’m really happy to be back working with him again," said Rodgers at his introductory press conference 13 months ago in Florham Park.
Since leaving Green Bay, initially for the Denver Broncos' head coaching job, Hackett has faced mounds of criticism for a lack of success. He was fired midway through his first season (2022) in Denver after failing to deploy a competent offense with Russell Wilson at quarterback.
Hackett's maiden voyage as Jets' offensive coordinator hit rough waters early on when Sean Payton, his Denver successor, publicly criticized, in a somewhat mockingly manner, his failed Broncos' tenure.
Then, the entire operation was turned upside down when Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the season opener. Hackett was unable to maximize Zach Wilson's ability and the offense sputtered to the NFL's 31st ranking.
While a portion of the fan base wants to scapegoat Hackett for the Jets' offensive failures, Rodgers, however, hasn't wavered the least bit in his support for New York's offensive coordinator.
Speaking with Adam Schein during an interview on SiriusXM Sports, Rodgers essentially told everyone to "RELAX."
"You should trust me and I trust Nathaniel. So, to me, that's end of story," said Rodgers. "There's been a lot of BS that's been said out there. There's a lot of things that have gone on the last couple years that he's dealt with that I think he's handled very professionally. And at the end of the day, I think you gotta trust his and my working relationship and the conversations that we have."
In three seasons with Hackett as the OC, Rodgers totaled 111 touchdowns passes to only 13 interceptions.