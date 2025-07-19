Is Mason Taylor Enough? Jets Could Target Former Cowboys Tight End
Are the New York Jets still in the market for a tight end?
New York finalized a deal with rookie Mason Taylor this week, and the Jets are possibly leaning on Taylor to be the team’s starting tight end in 2025. That’s a lot to ask from a 21-year-old second-round pick, and New York has mediocre depth behind Taylor with Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt.
While the Jets look ready to start training camp with Taylor leading the charge at the position, you have to think general manager Darren Mougey is keeping an eye on the tight end market. Were Taylor to miss time with an injury or simply underperform due to unfair expectations and responsibility, the Jets would be left thin at the position.
There aren’t any marquee names at tight end floating on the free-agent market these days, which is bad news for Mougey. Of the available guys, one name to monitor is journeyman tight end Geoff Swaim, who isn’t by any means over the hill at 31 years old. Swaim didn’t have a productive season in 2024 with the Cleveland Browns, but he’s shown in stints during his career that he can make an impact. In 2018, in just nine games with the Dallas Cowboys, Swaim caught 26 passes for 242 yards. In 2021 with the Tennessee Titans, Swaim had 31 receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
Swaim isn’t a starting tight end in the NFL, but if the Jets are planning to operate by committee at that position, he’s a guy they could take a flyer on.
