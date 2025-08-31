Jakobi Meyers Called 'Name To Watch' For Jets Fans
Could the New York Jets add another wide receiver into the fold through a trade?
Right now, the Jets' active roster has Garrett Wilson, Arian Smith, Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard,
and Xavier Gipson. Tyler Johnson, Jamaal Pritchett, Quentin Skinner, and Brandon Smith have already spent time on the practice squad for the Jets since they were able to start building the practice squad last week.
With the 2025 season just one week away from kicking off for New York, could another move be on the way? This is one of the most active times of the year roster-building-wise. The Jets' receiver room has been a hot topic. ESPN's Rich Cimini weighed in and called Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers a "name to watch."
Will the Jets add another playmaker in the near future?
"No. 2. A name to watch: One receiver who might be available is Jakobi Meyers, who reportedly wants the Las Vegas Raiders to trade him," Cimini said. "Jets passing game coordinator Scott Turner, a Raiders assistant the previous two seasons, spoke glowingly of Meyers last December: 'I tell people all the time, he's one of my favorite players that I've ever coached.'
"Meyers, 28, is coming off his best season -- 87 catches, 1,027 yards. He's in the final year of his contract ($10.5 million base) and wants a raise."
The second that reports popped up that Meyers wanted to be traded from the Raiders, speculation immediately started about how he would make sense on the Jets. Meyers is a talented player who hasn't had less than 800 receiving yards since 2020. That year, he was just 71 yards below that mark as well at 729. Meyers would be a phenomenal get, but right now it's unclear if the Raiders are willing to move on.
Shortly after the reports popped up about Meyers, Las Vegas went out and reunited with Amari Cooper. He's going to be a guy to watch over the next few days and Cimini specifically bringing him ip at least adds fuel to the fire.
