Jason Taylor Betrays Dolphins With Emphatic Message After Jets Draft Son
Jason Taylor's NFL allegiances just got a bit more complicated.
The Hall of Fame defensive end, famous for his legendary career with the Miami Dolphins, watched his son, LSU tight end Mason Taylor, get drafted by the New York Jets last Friday. And Jason, who played one season for New York late in his career, didn't hold back his excitement while speaking with reporters Friday night.
"(I'm) so identified with that franchise, I obviously love, love, love the Miami Dolphins and their fans," Taylor said. "But as you know, this is not my first rodeo being on the other side of the tracks, so I’ve got to say it: 'J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets.' "
That comment might irk some Dolphins fans, but Taylor obviously can't be blamed for being happy about his son getting drafted.
"You really can’t put it into words,’’ he said. “I’m a very emotional guy when it comes to my kids, so obviously I was crying and overcome with joy for him.’’
Taylor added: “Mason’s all about ball. He loves football. He loves working at it. He’s not real big on all the auxiliary things that come with it. He’s going to be in a great spot to focus on his game.’’
Mason Taylor will have an opportunity to earn a spot atop the Jets' tight end depth chart this summer. Following the offseason departure of Tyler Conklin, Taylor has the highest upside of any tight end on New York's roster.
However, if the Jets want to pair Taylor with an experienced veteran, they should give the Philadelphia Eagles a call about Dallas Goedert.
More NFL: Eagles Rumors: Philly Puts Aging Franchise Cornerstone On Trade Block